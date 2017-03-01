Nancy Rose Mellem, 92, of Solomons, MD died February 21, 2017 at Asbury Health Care Center.

Born January 18, 1925 in Huntingdon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold M. Rose and Olive Reynolds Rose.

Nancy earned a degree in music from Lawrence University, and was a classically trained soprano. She sang as a professional soloist for local churches and opera productions. She was also a member of several church choirs over many years, and was a founding member of handbell choirs at two of those churches. She served the Presbyterian Church USA as both a Deacon and an Elder. She was an active member of the PEO Sisterhood and served a term as PEO Maryland State President. Nancy was an avid sailor, and with her husband Roger, spent many wonderful days sailing the Chesapeake Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway. She and Roger also traveled the world together. She volunteered in Same Day Surgery for many years, and was President of the Auxiliary at Calvert Memorial Hospital. Nancy also loved to sew, knit, crochet and do needlework. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Nancy was the beloved mother of five children; Roger C. Mellem, Jr. of Racine, WI, Margaret M. Moghadam of Washington, DC, Peter E. Mellem of Barrington, IL, Patricia M. Kozak of Libertyville, IL and Janet M. Dalton of Lusby, MD. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and her brother, Carl “Bud” Rose of Glenview, IL. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Roger Calvin Mellem; and her sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Smith and Margaret “Peg” Dunn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PEO Foundation, Macular Degeneration Research, Alzheimer’s Research, or the Asbury Foundation.

Time of Service: 3/2/2017 1:00 PM

Service Location: Asbury~Solomons Auditorium