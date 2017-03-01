Aubrey Wayland Marcus, 86, of Harwood passed away February 21, 2017 at his residence. He was born June 23, 1930 in Ashburn, VA to Singleton and Ernestine (Bowman) Marcus. Aubrey was raised in Hyattsville and graduated from Mt. Rainier High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force March 29, 1949 and was honorably discharged March 28, 1950. Aubrey was employed as a printer with McCall’s Printing for over 30 years before going to work for the Bureau of Printing and Engraving, retiring April 2, 1993. Following his retirement, Aubrey moved to Lewes, DE, where he lived until moving to Harwood in April of 2016. He was a charter member of the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Cape Henlopen Elks Club in Lewes, DE. Aubrey was a very social person and in his leisure time he enjoyed working in the yard, traveling, and boating.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Mary Patricia Gaffney Marcus, son Michael R. Marcus and sister Viola Jameson. He is survived by his daughter Theresa M. Manas and her husband Bruce of Harwood, son John A. Marcus of Delaware, grandchildren Serena, Kimberly, Kristy (Stephen), Nicole (Chris), Cara, Shane (Malia), Tasha (Coulton), Justin (Ambar), and Danielle (Brad) and great-grandchildren Dylan, Jacy, Teigan and Ben. He is also survived by his sister Edna Beall and numerous cousins and extended family.

Time of Service: 3/3/2017 11:00 AM

Service Location: Holy Family Catholic Church