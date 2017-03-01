Lynn Peterson Norfolk, 74, of Aiken, SC, formerly of Edgewater, MD, passed away February 23, 2017. Lynn was born November 2, 1942 in Washington, D.C. to Carroll “Boots” and Laverne (Salmon) Arnold and graduated from Bladensburg High School. She was employed in banking most of her life, where she was Vice President of Citizens Savings and Loans, retiring in 1986. During her banking career, Lynn was the Director of Howard County Chamber of Commerce, and later was the Director/President of the Annapolis Chamber of Commerce. After retirement, Lynn and her husband, Bill, established a family business, Norfolk Fabrication, Bay Country Boat Lifts (AKA “Boat Lifts by Hi & Dry”). She retired from the boat lift business in 2000, and then spent most of her time traveling between Florida and Maryland. She moved to South Carolina in 2007.

Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Norfolk and sister Dr. Carole A. Pinckney. Loving mother of son David Charles Peterson, Jr. and his wife Tiffany Konegen, and grandchildren Carrie Wilcox (Chester), Brandon Peterson, Brittany Konegen and Cassidy and Nicholas Cutlip. Also surviving are brother-in-law Gary Pinckney and numerous nieces and great nieces and nephews. Lynn passed away at home surrounded by friends David Lawson, Joy Osmundsen and Denise Mosier.

Time of Service: 3/4/2017 12:30 PM

Service Location: Smithville U.M. Church Cemetery