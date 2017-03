John Alton Reigle, 78, of Port Republic, MD passed away on February 20, 2017 in Prince Frederick, MD. John was born on July 2, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to Alton and Helen Reigle.

John is survived by his wife Frances Reigle and his children, Renee N. Lilly of Millersville, MD and John D. Reigle of Port Republic, MD.

He is also survived by his grandson Brit Lilly.

Time of Service: 3/4/2017 1:00 PM

Service Location: Rausch Funeral Home – Port Republic