Richard “Rick” Barry Manley, 69, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017. Rick was born on January 28, 1948 in Washington D.C. to Charles Glover Manley and Katherine Elizabeth Manley, and his stepfather, Harry Wilson.

Rick was a devoted husband to his wife of 35 years, Maureen A. Money Manley, and a loving father to his son, Steven Alexander Manley. He was a cherished brother to Sandy Levine of Shady Side, MD, Cindy Wilson of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Linda Belter of NC. He was an adored uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Rick loved his family, the Redskins, music, crabs and his country. He was a DJ because of his love of music. He worked at Atlantic Auto until he went to work for Washington Wholesale in D.C. doing window display advertisements until he retired 3 years ago.

Rick served in the United States Army and did a tour in Vietnam. He was a loving and caring man and he would help anyone if he could. He was a great husband and father and he was always there for his family and thought of them first. All who knew Rick loved him, and he will always be loved and greatly missed. God has a special angel.