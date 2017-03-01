Rebecca “Becky” Ann Jones, 75

Rebecca “Becky” Ann Jones passed away on February 18, 2017 in Waldorf, MD.

Becky was born in Nassawadox, Virginia on March 28, 1941.

She was the daughter of the late Earnest Reeves Jones and Eula Hill Jones.

She is survived by life long friend Jean T. Conge, Waldorf, MD, brothers Barry Lloyd Andrews, Snow Hill, MD. and Ernest Joseph Jones Waldorf, MD., three nieces, three nephews and many grandnieces and nephews.

She graduated from Chincoteague High School in 1960. On July 31, 1961 she went to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC. Her entire career was in the Identification Division where she advanced to various supervisory positions. She retired as a Fingerprint Training Instructor in 1996 after thirty-five years of service. She was respected for her knowledge and dedication and received many awards during her career.

Becky loved life. She liked to spend time at home with Jean, talking on the phone with old friends and playing with her dogs. She had a good heart and was always willing to help anyone. Her greatest pleasure came from trying to spoil all the nieces, nephews, and any other child which may enter her life. She liked to take them to her home town Chincoteague. She would teach them how to catch crabs and play on the beach. She made sure each child knew the history of the family on the island. They all learned to love Chincoteague as she did.

Becky was a wonderful, warm, loving person. She leaves in the hearts of all who knew her, memories they will treasure forever.

Interment will be private.