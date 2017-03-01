Mary “Betty” Elizabeth Cauthen, 71, of LaPlata, MD passed away on February 22, 2017 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Born on April 15, 1945 to the late John Dorsey and the late Mary Dorsey, Betty is also preceded in death by her daughter, Rosa M. Breazil; brothers, John Dorsey, Richard Dorsey and James Dorsey; and sister-IN-LAW, Jackie Dorsey.

Betty is survived by her husband, Roosevelt Cauthen; son, Joseph O. Cauthen; son-in-law, John Pinkney; daughters, Mary I. Jenkins-Pinkney, Frances A. Cauthen and Beatrice M. Berry; sister, Emily Louise Dorsey; sisters-in-law, Marth Dorsey and Alice Dorsey; 23 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Betty was born and raised in Charles County. She was a member of St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church. Betty enjoyed sewing in her spare time and she loved spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends from 9AM to 11AM on Friday, March 3, 2017 at St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church (11555 St. Mary’s Catholic Church Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD); where a Funeral Service will begin at 11AM; Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.