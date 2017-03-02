Eighth Annual St. Charles Running Festival Set For April 1st, 2017

Annual Southern Maryland Event Benefits UM Charles Regional Medical Center

The community of St. Charles, MD will once again join with Blue Point Timing and the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center to host the annual St. Charles Running Festival. The event, which features a 10-miler, 5K and the Chick-fil-A Kids Hero Fun Run, is open to runners of all abilities and will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Regency Furniture Stadium in St. Charles.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the UM Charles Regional Medical Center, a not for profit hospital serving the Southern Maryland region in its mission to provide the community with a full range of health care services. The St. Charles Running Festival, a Southern Maryland favorite, begins near the Regency Furniture Blue Crabs stadium and runs through the roads of the St. Charles community. Registration for the 10 Mile and 5K includes a commemorative performance shirt as well as healthy post-race snacks. Participants of the Kids Hero Fun Run will receive a souvenir cape and the ability to run in honor/memory of someone who has touched their lives. Local heroes such as the Charles County Sheriff’s Department and others will be on hand as well as traditional superheroes, the Chick-Fil-A Cow and Pinch, the Blue Crabs mascot.

“St. Charles is proud to host this popular event that generates much-needed funding to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center,” said St. Charles Companies President, Matt Martin. “We look forward to a day filled with fun and exciting races for people of all capabilities.”

Packet pick up for the event will be available Friday, March 31st from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fieldside Community Center located at 11850 St Linus Drive in St. Charles. Registration is open at http://www.charlesregional.org/run. For details contact the UMCRMC Foundation at 301-609-4132.

