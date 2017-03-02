Maryland Natural Resources Annual Photo Contest Begins

14th Annual Photo Contest Runs Now Through Aug. 31

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest now through Aug. 31, 2017. Photographers – from novice to professional – can enter online or by mail for the chance to win cash and other prizes.

Winning entries will be posted online and featured in an issue of the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine and adorn the 2018 wall calendar.

Entries can include images featuring birds, insects, flora, outdoor recreation, nature in action, scenic landscapes, and wildlife. Judges will choose first, second and third place winners by season. There will also be one “Fan Favorite” selected by popular vote on Facebook.

Nearly 250 photographers submitted a record of 1,421 photos to the 2016 contest.

“This popular contest allows photographers of all skill levels to showcase their skills and our state’s natural beauty and heritage through the lens of resource conservation, recreation and stewardship,” Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “I look forward to seeing these stunning images captured in every corner of our beautiful and bountiful state, from the marshes of the Eastern Shore to the forests of Mountain Maryland.”

The photo contest is open to state residents and visitors alike but all qualifying photos must be taken in Maryland. Photographers may submit up to three entries for a $10 fee with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each. All photos must be original and unpublished.

The best overall photo receives a grand prize of $500 cash, a 2017 Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a complimentary five-year magazine subscription and five copies of the 2018 calendar. First, second and third place winners will also receive prizes.

