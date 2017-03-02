Hoyer: Repealing the Affordable Care Act Would Have Immediate Consequences for all Marylanders

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) joined Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Reps. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) and John Sarbanes (MD-03) at a media availability this afternoon following a Maryland delegation meeting to discuss how Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act will severely impact Marylanders. Below is a transcript of his remarks:

“I just want to make a couple of points. One is that, Governor [Larry] Hogan, represented by Secretary [Dennis] Schrader, and all three of the witnesses, one from an insurance company, one from the University of Maryland Hospital System, and a private practitioner all agree that the repeal of the Affordable Care Act would have two immediate consequences. One, would be that the costs for everybody…everybody would see a cost increase. Secondly, Mr. Burrell pointed out that there would be a significant economic consequence as well in terms of lost jobs. So not only would the repeal of the Affordable Care Act have an immediate effect on the availability and affordability of quality health care, but it also would have an immediate and significant economic impact on our state.

“That is why I, and I think all of the Democrats in the Maryland delegation, are fighting very hard to maintain the Affordable Care Act in force. We have been available, and I have said this, Leader Pelosi has said this on the House side and I know Senator Van Hollen [and] Senator Cardin both on the Senate side, we are certainly prepared to work together with our Republican colleagues to make the Affordable Care Act work better. But repealing it is not an option if we want to maintain the health of our communities, the economics of our community, and the security of our people.”

