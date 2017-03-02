James Carlin O’Grady, 53, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 25, 2017. He was born on May 29, 1963 to the late John O’Grady and the late Margaret Giles O’Grady in Accokeek, Maryland.

Jimmy was a successful business owner and was a football coach for youth through high school. He mentored students and business owners alike. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and spending time with his family. Jimmy was a member of the Fleetwood Hunt Club.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Denise O’Grady, his children Stefanie Tippett (Matthew), James O’Grady, Jr., Sean “Pudge” O’Grady, Kelly O’Grady; and one grandchild, Riley Tippett. Also surviving are his brother, Jack O’Grady (Kathy), and sisters, Mollie Barrow (Danny) and Peggy Dyson (Roger); his Uncle James Giles (Shirley) and Aunt Dorthea Reese.

Family will receive friends for Jimmy’s Celebration of Life at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Prayers at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM Friday, March 3rd at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with interment immediately following at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers are Ryan Grant, Charlie Brenner, Louis Collins, Nicholas Grant, Dave Garrow, Terahn Watson, Kyle Hicks and Matthew Tippett. Honorary pallbearers are James T. Giles, Joey Collins, Sean Warring, Patrick Farr, Harry Jones, Timmy Carter, Brian Aeschlimann, Ernest Shepard and Matthew O’Grady.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jimmy’s name to: Chopticon High School Football Program, c/o Anthony Lisanti, 25390 Colton Point Road, Morganza, MD 20660.