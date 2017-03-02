Ruth Margaret Young, 95

, of Aquasco, MD was welcomed home on February 25, 2017. Ruth comfortably passed surrounded by loving family members at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. Ruth was born on November 23, 1921 in Lee County, VA to the late Alonzo Jayson Bowen and the late Mary Bowen Gray. She married Vernon Roy Young on June 25, 1941 in Sneedville, TN; and if truth be told, her Mom (Granny) insisted Ruth go back and secure an extra copy of a marriage license “to prove she had gotten married”.

Ruth stood alongside Vernon and they shared their entire life together — mostly consisting of farming. They resided on the Schinmann Farm in Brandywine, MD early in their marriage. This farm was well-known as the “John Deere Equipment Farm”, where Vernon was involved in field testing of equipment.

In late 1954, the family moved to the “John Sharper Florist Farming Operations” in Aquasco, MD; and Ruth remained there until her death (63 years later). She truly enjoyed the farming life. The Sharper Family were not just employers but became her extended family. Ruth (“Mom”) and Dad raised the family here. Ruth was a homemaker, who gave her three (3) kids the whole “Mom” package. She watched her kids grow, play, learn, mature, marry, establish careers, and grow their own families. Ruth never stopped, never looked away, never complained and was always there for “all” the family.

While Ruth might say she didn’t believe she was a good cook, no one would have ever believed that. It would not have been Mom if each morning she didn’t begin our day with homemade biscuits and gravy. During Sunday family gatherings and holidays, the tables were always filled with a variety of scrumptious “true country cooking”. Ruth’s favorite phrase was, “Come on and stay a little longer – let me set the table, and let’s get something to eat.” She was rarely to ever turn down by family and especially friends who were always welcome at her table.

Besides playing catch-up with family and enjoying meals together, a few of Ruth’s favorite things included coffee (more than one cup), opening presents, sewing, canning fruits and vegetables earlier in her life, and maintaining a small vegetable garden outside her kitchen window later in life. Ruth enjoyed flowers and even last week inquired if her jonquils were in bloom.

Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Vernon Roy Young; brother, Leonard Daniel Bowen; sisters, Anna Lee James and Mary Eppie LaForce.

She is survived by her sons, Larry G. Young and wife, Roxanne; Freddie A. Young and wife, Mary; daughter, Lila J. Tribett and husband, Johnny; brother, Hugh Kyle Bowen; sister, Betty Marie Collins and husband, Don; grandchildren, Jeffrey A. Young and wife, Christine; Robert P. Young and wife, Tina; Melanie A. Unger and husband, Jerry; Lila M. Hill and husband, William E.; Dana L. Steffe; John C. Tribett IV; Schoen D. Tribett and wife, Tiffany; fifteen (15) great grandchildren; four (4) great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Ruth’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be on March 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be: Jeffrey A. Young, Robert P. Young, William E. Hill, Jerry L. Unger, Schoen D. Tribett, and William J. Hill. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Preston A. Young and Casey G. Hill.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.