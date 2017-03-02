Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Six New Correctional Officers

Six Charles County Candidates Graduate from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy Corrections Entrance Level Training Program

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of twelve correctional officers – six from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP) at a ceremony held February 17 at Chopticon High School in Morganza, MD. The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete an eight-week, 320 hour Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.

“Correctional Officers walk one of the toughest beats in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Berry. “They are responsible for the safety and security of the inmates, but they also have a role in rehabilitation and helping inmates get back on track upon their release. CO’s have the opportunity to make a positive impact on many lives.”

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to three Charles County graduates who excelled in several categories: Luke Smith received the Scholastic Achievement Award for earning a 97.9 percent grade point average, the highest in the class. Tyler Berberian won the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago, and Robert Calhoun won the Physical Training Award, scoring the highest in the class during PT tests administered at the beginning and end of the training program.

Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome our newest Correctional Officers to the CCSO family:

Correctional Officer Tyler Berberian

Correctional Officer Trey Brown

Correctional Officer Robert Calhoun

Correctional Officer John Lima

Correctional Officer Christina Newman

Correctional Officer Luke Smith