Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Green Turtle in La Plata

March 3, 2017

On March 2, 2017, at approximately 2:12 a.m., three males wearing masks and dark clothing entered an unlocked door of the Green Turtle on St. Mary’s Avenue in La Plata and approached an employee.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and ordered the employee to give them cash. After obtaining money, the suspects fled.

No one was injured.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Wimberly at (301) 609-6491.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.



 


One Response to Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Green Turtle in La Plata

  1. Stop&Think on March 3, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Most of these shops have a vidio camera … any footage to post? I hope they don’t wait six months to ask if anyone knows these guys.

    Reply

