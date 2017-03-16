UPDATE: Suspect Who Stole Items From Military Career Center in Custody

Prince George’s County Police patrol officers today arrested the man wanted for breaking into the United States Army Career Center in Oxon Hill earlier this month. The suspect is 30-year-old Kyle Pedigo from Norwich, Connecticut. Officers arrested him this morning when he tried to break into a pool and spa company in Upper Marlboro.

On March 2nd, shortly before 4:00 am, our investigation reveals Pedigo broke into the military career center in the 5400 block of St. Barnabas Road. The investigation reveals he stole a government-owned car and a U.S. Army dress uniform as well as additional uniform items. The following day, Pedigo was sighted in Groton, Connecticut. The stolen car and uniforms have been recovered.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, Prince George’s County Police officers arrested him as he tried to break into the business in the 4800 block of Crain Highway. He’s charged in our county with multiple charges, including burglary and felony theft. He is also facing changes in Connecticut. Additional charges outside of our jurisdiction are likely.

3/3/2017: The Prince George’s County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Baltimore Field Office are actively working to find the man in this surveillance photo.

He’s wanted for breaking into and stealing items from the United States Army Career Center in the 5400 block of St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill. This crime took place this morning shortly before 4:00 am.

The investigation reveals the man stole a black, government-owned 2015 Hyundai Elantra. The car has government tags #G137282N. The suspect also stole a US Army dress uniform and other additional uniform items. There is the possibility this suspect is armed. The investigation reveals the suspect may be headed to Fairfax County.

Anyone who sees a car matching this description is urged to contact 911. If you have information on this case, please call detectives at 301-772-4401.

