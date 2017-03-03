Accokeek Bingo Player Thanks Crew That Saved Her Life

Prince George’s County Firefighters, EMT’s and Medics were recognized for saving a life during a presentation at the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, February 28.

The ceremony included Prince George’s County Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale, Deputy Fire Chief (Volunteer Services) Jim McClelland, Assistant Fire Chief (EMS Commander) Brian Frankel and the career and volunteer crews that worked collectively to save the life of a heart attack victim. The crews received the Fire/EMS Departments “Life Saved” coin and a congratulatory letter. However, the award that meant the most was the person whose life was saved was there to thank them.

An adult female suffered sudden cardiac arrest while playing Bingo in Accokeek on Thursday evening, December 22. Fortunately, this event occurred at the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department where Firefighter/EMTs were readily available and immediately provided life-saving intervention.

The adult female was one of about 100 patrons at the Accokeek Bingo at around 9:15 pm when she suddenly collapsed. She was found to be not breathing with no pulse. Accokeek Volunteer members working the Bingo were the first to intervene while the combined volunteer and career staffing at the station were quick to respond and continue life-saving efforts including cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to administer a shock in an attempt to stimulate her heart.

Paramedics from the Fort Washington Fire/EMS Station responded to the call and arrived to find CPR still being administered. Firefighters and medics loaded the patient into a transport unit and departed to the nearest hospital while providing advanced life support and pre-hospital care to the patient. Prior to arriving at the hospital the female patient regained spontaneous circulation as well as becoming alert and orientated.

The following day, the patient remained in the hospital ICU in relatively good condition. She was soon released and has since made a full recovery.

“This save is indicative of the team work, dedication and commitment of all our Fire/EMS providers working to save a life,” said Chief Barksdale. “Early access AED and CPR really does save lives!”

Members recognized include:

Accokeek Volunteer Members

Brooke Sherman

Tina Jordan

Clem Hagens

Kathryn Fortgang

Paige Hill

Elana Sherman

Marcie Cox

Career Firefighter/Medics

Accokeek Ambulance

Charis Johnson

Allen Fischer

Medic Unit – Fort Washington

Andrew Rohrbaugh

Owen Hardy

Accokeek Engine

Daniel Powell

Marques Powell

Samuel Betts

