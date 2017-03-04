Police Release Names of Two Teens Killed in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Accident

On March 3, 2017, at approximately 12:35 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Smallwood Drive at St. Nicholas Drive, in Waldorf for the report of a single vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver passenger car was travelling east on Smallwood Drive West when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a traffic light pole.

Colin C. Bipat, 17, and Desmond L. Cooke, 17, both of Waldorf, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Another passenger, Caleb F. Marshall, 18, of Waldorf, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded and are conducting an investigation.

3/3/3017: Police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in Waldorf.

Smallwood Drive West is closed between Mall Circle and St Patrick’s Drive will be shut down for approximately 2 hours.

Details will be provided as they become available.

