Police Release Names of Two Teens Killed in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Accident

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver passenger car was travelling east on Smallwood Drive West when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a traffic light pole.
Colin C. Bipat, 17, and Desmond L. Cooke, 17, both of Waldorf, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Another passenger, Caleb F. Marshall, 18, of Waldorf, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded and are conducting an investigation.
UPDATE 3/3/2017 @ 1:40 p.m.: Emergency personnel have confirmed there are two fatalities at the scene and an 18-year-old male is being transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.
3/3/3017: Police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in Waldorf.
Smallwood Drive West is closed between Mall Circle and St Patrick’s Drive will be shut down for approximately 2 hours.
Details will be provided as they become available.
Hope God and his Angels are with them this sis so sad…Prayers to the Familys
a few post are saying it was a driver at a high rate of speed that went head on into a STEEL Traffic light pole.
Just look at the car..what is it, 35 through there? Just young kids, RIP.
Dear God, Praying for the young man…. I hope the families can find comfort soon
The way next-of-kin notifications should be made is that, even when the next-of-kin is contacted, an attempt should still be made to contact a local next-of-kin, if an out-of-town one has to be reached, first. There should be an attempt made for at least 72 hours before an out-of-town next-of-kin is contacted, and, even after an out-of-town next-of-kin is contacted, an attempt should be made to contact a local next-of-kin for say, 24-48 hours more.
What are you talking about, what accident? I thought you knew. What? You shouldn’t be finding out about this before I am. No, I thought you knew. Whew.
It should be known if attempts are made at CPR on the scene. What is the rule about attempting CPR on the scene of an accident?
So in the state of Maryland the protocol for fire and rescue is to attempt recitation if patient is not breathing EXCEPT if there is obvious injuries incompatible with life and rigor mortis. If the story is from the police more than likely they won’t say if CPR was attempted. The media can not have access to patient reports because it’s against patient privacy. The names in my opinion should have never been released because they are under the age of 18 and it hasn’t even been 24 hours. I pray for these families. They should have been given a chance to heal before the news was blasted online
They do not release names until the family is notified, which is done in person.
What are you talking about?
If there was any chance that they were alive when EMT’s arrived, I am sure they would have attempted CPR.
Hell they most like attempted CPR even if there was no chance it would save them!
That’s the protocol. You do not attempt CPR if their are injuries incomparable with life. Those injuries are SERIOUS injuries that would have killed them on impact. Either way, unless the police put into their report that CPR was given it won’t make it to the news report because no one has access to the medical report, if someone gave smnewsnet the on scene medical report they’d be breaking patient provider confidentiality and that’s illegal.
Also, I’m not saying that they can’t release the names, I’m saying morally they shouldn’t. Give these kids family’s time to heal. They didn’t even have a full day to wrap their head around losing their child before the news was all over the internet and personally I feel that’s wrong.
PRAYERS FOR ALL INVOLVED.
Thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. May God be you all, always.
Man, they were just kids. Gone too soon
Prayers out to the family – My heart aches and I didn’t even know them. So sad..May they rest in peace
Prayers being said for and my heart goes out to all of families and friends of each of the kids.
Only God can heal at times like this. May they feel His comfort and presence My heart is sad as I have a grandchild their age.
Praying for the families of these young man. My heart aches for them. Such a sad lost I will keep them in my prayers always!
I’m so sorry to the families I pray for everyone Lord hear our prays
Prayers sent to all families
Prayers sent to …all the Families… Heartbreaking
All the more reason to bring Driver’s Education back into the high school curriculum. The high rate of speed combined with the inexperience of the driver, is the only reason for this needless, senseless tragedy. With more education focused on safety and instruction, perhaps we can prevent more of these types of accidents from happening.
Prayer goes out to these families so sorry for your lost
Loss* not lost. Please don’t speak Waldorfese.
May there young souls Rest In Peace with the lord ..
Did school let out early? This is a terrible event.
Prayer to both families! I’m so sorry for your tragic loss my both young men RIP… THEY WILL BE RESURRECTED IN GODS NEW SYSTEM!!!!!!
Prayers to both families❤❤ may both young men RIP…. Families please know that both these young men will live again with a resurrection of life in GODS New System of things, hope this will give you all some comfort..This is very HEARTBREAKING though I will keep you ALL in Prayer! ❤❤