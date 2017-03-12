UPDATE: Clinton Gantt Arrested in Charles County

UPDATE 3/12/2017: Clinton Maurice Gantt, who was wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Charles County by Deputy V. Warker, of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Gantt was arrested late Saturday Night, March 11, 2017 and charged with the following crimes
- Possession of Drugs (Not Marijuana)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Escape (Gantt tried to run out of the Detention Center During Booking)
- Possession of an Electronic Control Device (Taser)
- Fraud (Assuming identity of another person to avoid identification, apprehension)
- False Statement to a Police Officer
- Obstruction/Hindering
- Disorderly Conduct
- Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement
- Resisting Arrest
Gantt is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a no bail status, and is currently wanted in St. Mary’s County for Failure to Appear.
UPDATE 3/9/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Clinton Maurice Gantt, age 40, who has an active an active arrest warrant for FAILURE TO APPEAR.
UPDATE 3/9/2017: Gantt was released from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center
UPDATE 3/9/2017: On March 3, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Smokey Joe’s restaurant located in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported “hold up” alarm.
The investigation revealed suspicious persons were in the parking lot with one of the suspects wearing what was described as a large knife in his waistband.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspects fled the parking lot. A short vehicle pursuit ensued from the business ending at Pegg Lane when the suspect attempted to evade deputies by leaving the roadway and jumping over railroad ties. Shortly, the vehicle was located abandoned on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park.
Due to prior encounters with law enforcement, the suspect Clinton Maurice Gantt, 40, of no fixed address, was quickly identified.
Gantt was located on March 5, 2017, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he has been charged with Concealing Dangerous Weapon, served a warrant for the violation of an active protective order, and issued multiple traffic citations including negligent and reckless driving.
He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, and additional charges are pending upon review with the State’s Attorney’s Office
3/4/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeking the public’s assistance in locating Clinton Gantt.
Clinton Maurice Gantt, 40 of Prince Frederick, has active arrest warrants for attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, related traffic charges, and a violation of a protective order.
Gantt was released from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on February 26, 2017 after posting a $7,500 bond.
Gantt is described as
- Age: 40
- Height: 6’01”
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.
Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008
St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.
CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
Staff member/BLM liaison for Cummings, Busch or Mlller?
Damn I know Clinton, boy did he let himself go. Looking alittle rough. Check Calvert Co. I’m sure some stupid female is hiding him.
Where’s Chrissy O’Connor? I bet the triffling hook knows where he is. Lol
Well. Since ANONYMOUS has asked and its been brought to my attention. Chrissy O’Connor is right here sweetheart!!!! Triflin hook??? Umm. What exactly is that? Lol. Im not a rapper and have no HOOK. Extremely funny that youre trying to be comical, yet arent brave enough to even comment under your real name. Interesting. But to answer your question… I live in lothian. My address is public information and i actually havent seen clinton since probably high school. Maybe with the exception of out and about in a club somewhere, which i havent done for the last 10 years. Im so sorry that your jealousy of me and my life causes you to be so stupid!! Apparently, youre mad at something. So.. ANONYMOUS… CARRY ON… LOL. Please find whats missing in your own life… Ill pray for you cause youre a truly sad miserable person to bring my name up over a person ive never had more than a 5 minute conversation with.
Does this mean you don’t know where he is? There’s some cash involved if you do.
Here i am. Chrissy oconnor. You arent woman or man enough to post a comment under your real name i see. But since youre looking for me… Im in lothian, where ive been minding my own business and havent seen clinton since high school. Triffling hook???? Do you know where your education is though??? Lol. You could have at least used correct spelling and real words. Im not a rapper, therefore i have NO HOOK. Please find what youre miserable little life is missing and why youre so jealous of me, that you felt the need to prove to southern md that youre an idiot.
My address is public knowledge. My door is always open. I obey the laws. I dont “harbor fugitives”… Get a life and stop wishing you had mine!!
Can you tell us one more time? Some of us might not have gotten it the first time.
So you release him and then look for him a week later. When did the arrest warrants hit?
Right, seems to be a thing in St. Mary’s
They love him, so they set him free. It’s a Democrat thang!
Who is “you?”
It would be very cost effective, to just put him down. End of problem.
The Sheriff’s Office does not release him, that’s the judges/court commissioners.
Catch and release, catch and release, catch and release…What is Hogan really doing differently than O’Malley? Both parties are total BS no matter how you spin it to fit your one-sided narrative.
Behold the revolving door that is the modern judicial system.
The updated headline says it all. Criminals are more important than us hardworking law abiding citizens. Keep voting Demoncrap people.
This is getting ridiculous, this motherf#@#$ has been arrested and released then goes on the run.
OK so let me get this right….he was wanted…held up yet another location.. Fled from the police..they finally get him..take him into custody and he is then released!?!?…WTF is wrong with this picture here?…does he actually have to harm someone during a robbery to be held in jail where clearly he belongs? I guess SMC has a job to do…FIND THIS LOSER! GOOD LUCK!
Good now the county can keep the five million bond he posted. Use the money to put in street lights, sidewalks, storm drains plus pave the road easements at school bus stops so parents can get out of the road while waiting on the school bus! The schools need to train students how to find their homes from the bus stop to get the parents out of the road. This will give them skills so they don’t end up lost and not able to find their way like Mr Gantt and the Court House.
Ok St. Marys why in the hell did you let him out? Did you really think he was gonna actually show up to court? I’ll wait….
Ask the judge or the district court commissioner. It has nothing to do with the county.
Ok Charles County, you’re turn. Let’s see if our courts care about the criminal or the law abiding citizens.