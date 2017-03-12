UPDATE: Clinton Gantt Arrested in Charles County

UPDATE 3/12/2017: Clinton Maurice Gantt, who was wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Charles County by Deputy V. Warker, of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Gantt was arrested late Saturday Night, March 11, 2017 and charged with the following crimes

Possession of Drugs (Not Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Escape (Gantt tried to run out of the Detention Center During Booking)

Possession of an Electronic Control Device (Taser)

Fraud (Assuming identity of another person to avoid identification, apprehension)

False Statement to a Police Officer

Obstruction/Hindering

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement

Resisting Arrest

Gantt is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a no bail status, and is currently wanted in St. Mary’s County for Failure to Appear.

UPDATE 3/9/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Clinton Maurice Gantt, age 40, who has an active an active arrest warrant for FAILURE TO APPEAR.

UPDATE 3/9/2017: Gantt was released from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center

UPDATE 3/9/2017: On March 3, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Smokey Joe’s restaurant located in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported “hold up” alarm.

The investigation revealed suspicious persons were in the parking lot with one of the suspects wearing what was described as a large knife in his waistband.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspects fled the parking lot. A short vehicle pursuit ensued from the business ending at Pegg Lane when the suspect attempted to evade deputies by leaving the roadway and jumping over railroad ties. Shortly, the vehicle was located abandoned on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park.

Due to prior encounters with law enforcement, the suspect Clinton Maurice Gantt, 40, of no fixed address, was quickly identified.

Gantt was located on March 5, 2017, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he has been charged with Concealing Dangerous Weapon, served a warrant for the violation of an active protective order, and issued multiple traffic citations including negligent and reckless driving.

He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, and additional charges are pending upon review with the State’s Attorney’s Office

3/4/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeking the public’s assistance in locating Clinton Gantt.

Clinton Maurice Gantt, 40 of Prince Frederick, has active arrest warrants for attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, related traffic charges, and a violation of a protective order.

Gantt was released from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on February 26, 2017 after posting a $7,500 bond.

Gantt is described as

Age: 40

Height: 6’01”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.





