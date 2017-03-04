La Plata Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Accident

UPDATE 3/4/20117 @3:00 p.m.: The Charles County woman involved in the early evening crash on Friday, March 3, 2017 has succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased is identified as Akeema Perry, 25, of La Plata, Maryland. Perry was receiving medical treatment at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. where she succumbed to her injuries. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington D.C. for autopsy.

3/4/2017: On Friday, March 3, 2017 at approximately 5:40 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a single vehicle personal injury motor vehicle collision on southbound U.S. Route 301 north of Gillespie Road, in Waldorf.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria, operated by Akeema Perry, 25 of La Plata, veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a curb before going airborne and striking a tree on the driver’s side.

As a result of the collision, Perry was trapped in the vehicle. She was extricated by fire department personnel and transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. by Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter Trooper 7 for treatment of her injuries.

Also in the vehicle at the time of the collision were 2 children, ages 4 and 6, who were transported to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington D.C. by U.S. Park Police helicopter Eagle 1 for treatment of their injuries.

Driver error and speed are believed to be the causes of this collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Both children were restrained in child safety seats at the time of the collision.

La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by the Maryland State Police Crash Team, Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as well as personnel from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department, and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-009266.

This investigation is being continued by Cpl. M. Galgan, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack.

