Police Release Name of Teen Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on St. Peters Church Road in Waldorf

UPDATE 3/4/2017 @1:00 p.m.: The driver killed on St. Peters Church Road in Waldorf has been identified as Kendull B. Proctor, 18, of Waldorf.

The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

3/4/2017: On Friday, March 3, 2017, at 11:54 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of St. Peters Church Road in Waldorf for the report of a single vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Honda was traveling south on St. Peters Church Road in the area of St. Peter’s Church when he lost control of the car at a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There were no other occupants in the car.

The driver’s name will be released when next of kin has been notified.

