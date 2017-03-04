Lloyd George Cox, Sr. 86, of Drayden, MD passed away on February 28, 2017 at his residence. Born on October 21, 1930 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Viola Elvira Bilkey Cox, and Cecil Rhoades Cox. Lloyd was the loving husband of the late Betty Ann Cox whom he married in La Plata, MD on August 29, 1954. Lloyd is survived by his children: Lloyd George Cox, II. (Sharon) of Leonardtown, MD, John David Cox (Heather) of Detroit, MI, and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Eric Cox, and granddaughter Kimberly Ann Cox. Lloyd graduated from Eastern High School and earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from the University of Maryland. He moved from Prince George’s County, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD, in 1973. Lloyd served in the United States Air Force from October 31, 1954 to October 30, 1957. He was a Strategic Air Commander stationed in Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd was an airline pilot and pilot instructor for Eastern Air Lines, retiring after 32 years in 1996.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop McClean. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.