Russell Julian Woodley, 82, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at Prince George’s Hospital in Cheverly, MD on February 27, 2017. Russell was born on August 3, 1934 to the late Russell E. Woodley and the late Margaret Kincheloe Woodley in Washington, D.C. Russell worked in communications for Bell Atlantic prior to his retirement. Russell enjoyed fishing.

Russell is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Woodley; niece, Rhonda Brown, and nephew, Jeffrey Carter.

Family will receive friends for Russell’s visitation on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Committal Service with Honors will be held at 1:45 PM at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 on Friday, March 10, 2017.