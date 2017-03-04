Richard George McGaughey, 57

Richard George McGaughey, age 57 of Chaptico, Maryland died March 2, 2017.

Richard was an Auto Mechanic with Mr. Tire for 30 plus years and was of the Catholic faith. His life centered around being around his grandchildren.

He was the son of Raymond McGaughey and Anna McMullen McGaughey. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Raymond McGaughey and his grandson, Jason.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Tina M. Burke McGaughey; his son, Gunnery Sgt. Richard McGaughey, USMC and wife Melissa; his daughters, Olivia McGaughey and Kendall McGaughey and fiancé, Fredric; his brothers, Roy McGaughey and wife Sandy, Regis McGaughey and wife Darlene, and Robert McGaughey and wife Marie; and his grandchildren, Neila, Raelynn, and Devin.

Funeral services will be private.

Interment at a late date in the family cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Memorials in Richard’s name are asked to the American Cancer Society.