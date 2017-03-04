Mary Veronica Gray, 86, of Marbury, MD passed away on February 28, 2017 at Southern Maryland Hospital.

Mary was born on September 9, 1930 in Marbury, MD to James R. Gray, Sr. and MaryBelle Gray. She will now be reunited with her loving mother, father, brothers, James R. Gray, Jr. and Samuel A. Gray; sisters, Harryette C. Bush and Dorothy Faye Lemmon. She leaves behind her brothers, George Oliver Gray, Paul F. Gray, Sr. and C. Herbert Gray and her sisters, Sylvia A. Newman, Kathryn A. Welsh and Sharon Lee Rhodes.

The family will receive friends at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church (30 Mattingly Ave., Indian Head, MD) on March 4, 2017 from 9AM to 11AM; where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM; Interment immediately following in St. Charles Glymont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary’s name to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com.