Blanche Mae Thompson, 86

Blanche Mae Thompson of Huntingtown, MD, formerly of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Blanche was born on February 5, 1931, in Washington, DC, to Hazel (Osborne) and Howard Guthrie.

She worked in the Prince George’s County Schools as a secretary / Media Aid for over 20 years. She loved gardening, traveling, painting, photography and spending time with her family. She was very passionate about her church – Seabrook and Prince Frederick Seventh Day Adventist.

Blanche was the beloved wife of the late Harry Thompson and the loving mother of Steven R. Thompson and his wife Deborah and Shawn Thompson and his wife Lisa. She was the devoted grandmother of Bobby and Lauren Thompson and great-grandmother of Emily, Sean and Korey Thompson, and sister of Juanita Paterno.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD, on Saturday, March 4 from, 1 to 3 pm where Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 5 at 2 pm. Private interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1041 MD Rt. 3 North, Building A, Gambrills, MD 21054 or Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.