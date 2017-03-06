Lexington Park Man Arrested After Stabbing Mother in Knife Assault

On Friday, February 24, 2017, Deputy J. Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Thoroughbred Way in Lexington Park for a reported assault.

The victim alleged the suspect, Reynard Lewis Cox, 27, of Lexington Park, stabbed the victim in the arm with a knife causing a visible laceration to the victim’s arm.

Cox’s mother, Cynthia Diggs, told police that she observed Cox banging his head on the hardwood floor and when she yelled for Cox to stop, and he got up and grabbed a knife and began to swing it wildly, and then stabbed her in her arm.

Cox was charged with First Degree Assault.

He is currently being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

