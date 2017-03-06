Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug Charges

On Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:32 pm, Trooper First Class S. Ditoto of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, on Route 5, south of Route 235 for a traffic violation. A probable cause search was conducted, which revealed; suspected marijuana, suspected Percocet and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Shawn Michael Clark, 24, of Lexington Park, was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS – Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.

Clark was additionally issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS- Marijuana Less than 10 grams and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

