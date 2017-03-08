Fake Cop Arrested in Calvert County on Gun and Other Charges

On Monday, March 6, 2017 at approximately 2:30pm units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop a black Crown Vic on Dorsey Road in Prince Frederick for several equipment violations. The vehicle did not immediately stop, but instead continued to a driveway further down Dorsey Road. The driver, identified as Robert Paul Holland, 25, of Prince Frederick, was observed reaching in other areas of the vehicle. A K-9 scan of the vehicle produced a positive alert indicating the odor of a controlled dangerous substance. A further search of the vehicle revealed the following:

Black collapsible ASP style baton

Empty 30 round .223 caliber magazine

Red and blue police style light on the sun visor

Dash camera video recorder

Police style flashing light for the rear window

Panasonic CF30 Toughbook

Binoculars

Speed loader pouch

.223 caliber magazine with 17 rounds loaded (trunk)

AR-15 style stock (trunk)

Black rubber gloves

It was learned that Mr. Holland was prohibited from possessing any firearms or any ammunition. Mr. Holland was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon (ASP baton), and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. Based on information learned during the investigation a search warrant was obtained for Mr. Holland’s residence on Macs Hollow Road, Prince Frederick. On March 7 at 12:30am, a search warrant was conducted by members of the Criminal Investigative Bureau and the Special Operations Team. Several items were seized during the search warrant, including a stolen Smith and Wesson AR-15 Rifle. Based on evidence seized at the residence, Mr. Holland was also charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm.

A further investigation is still being conducted into the police style equipment located in the vehicle and at the residence. At this time there are no reports of any citizen encounters with police impersonators. Sheriff Mike Evans would like to remind all citizens to be aware of police impersonators and to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office should they have any suspicious encounters. Sheriff Mike Evans added, “The arrest of this individual is the result of a collective effort between patrol, special operations, and investigative personnel.”

Anyone with any further information is urged to contact Det. Hawkins at 410-535-1600 Ext. 2456.

