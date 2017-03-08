Hollywood Woman Wanted on Drug Distribution Charges Arrested in Owings for Possession of Crack Cocaine

On Thursday, March 2, 2017, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Deputy C. Fox of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by his license plate scanner that a owner/driver of a passing vehicle had an outstanding warrant.
Deputy Fox made confirmation with the Control Center and conducted a traffic stop at East Chesapeake Beach Road/Limerick Lane, in Owings. He approached the driver, Emily Holmes, 34, of Hollywood, and placed her under arrest for the pending Warrant (CDS Distribution).
At this time Deputy D. Jacobs arrived on the scene with his K9 partner, Oz, who alerted positively to the odor of CDS in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle yielded a white chalky rock, which tested positive for crack cocaine.
Holmes was served her outstanding Warrant and charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine.
