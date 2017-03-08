Robert “Bob” Francis Morgan, 74, of Bushwood, MD, passed away on March 5, 2017 in Bushwood, MD. Born on August 5, 1942 in Bushwood, MD, he was the son of the late Mary Virginia Wathen Morgan and Lewis Francis Morgan. Bob was the loving husband of Virginia Ann Dingee Morgan, whom he married in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD. He is survived by his sister in laws: Eleanora Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, Lois Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, Rose Nelson of Coltons Point, MD, and Debbie Dingee of Leonardtown, MD. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD, and attended Margaret Brent.

Bob was a mechanics for Bob’s Fit it Shop retiring in 2009. He enjoyed camping, yard work and drag racing.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 9:30 Am – 10:30 Am in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be: Stevie Lawrence, Steve Gibson, Kim Mason, and Ronnie Mattingly. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eleanor Morgan, Lois Morgan, Rose Nelson and Debbie Dingee.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.