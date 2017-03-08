Bruce Alan Stanley, 60, passed away suddenly at his home in Mechanicsville, MD on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

He leaves behind his loving and caring wife of 36 years Kelly and two daughters Jessica Marie Wright, Paige Elizabeth Stanley and son-in-law Mike Wright all of Mechanicsville MD.

Bruce has two wonderful grandsons, Corbin and Decklan Wright, whom he adored and treasured.

He was preceded in death by his father Roland V. Stanley, sister-in-law Karen Goris and brother-in-law Tony Guido.

The family who will greatly miss him consists of his mother, Florence Stanley, Colton’s Point, MD. Brothers, Roland Stanley Nanjemoy, MD, Albert Stanley Coltons Point, MD. Sisters, Lynette Stanley, Christine Guido Baltimore, MD. Sisters-in-law, Kathy Hayden, Mechanicsville, MD, Kim King, Longs, SC, and Jerri Stanley, Nanjemoy MD. Brothers-in-law, Bill Goris Germantown MD, Owens Hayden Mechanicsville, MD, Ronnie King Longs, SC and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bruce never would have tooted his own horn, but when he did you heard it followed by “Nobody Told Me….” Or “Do as I say not as I do”, so we will.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Thursday, March 9th 2017 from 5PM – 7PM with a Time of Remembrance will be held at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home 30195 Three Notch Road Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

A party will be held in celebration of Bruce’s life at a later WARM date, he never liked the cold.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association in his name.