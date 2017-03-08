Jennifer Lee Stokes, 39

Jennifer Lee Stokes, age 39 of La Plata, Maryland, died March 4, 2017.

Jennifer was a graduate of Thomas Stone High School. She was an Inventory Specialist for Regis Inventory Specialists in Woodbridge, Virginia and was also a certified Nursing Assistant. She loved dogs, amusement parks, reading and spending time with her family, especially her children, Mikayla and Kevin. She was known as always helping others.

She was the daughter of Mary Diane Gardiner.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Kevin Sproesser; her daughter, Mikayla Sproesser; and her brother, John B. Gardiner.

Friends received on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 10AM until time of Wake Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Maryland.