Victoria Evelyn Boni, 98

Victoria Evelyn Boni, age 98 of Welcome, Maryland died March 4, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Victoria was a retired Administrative Assistant with the Veterans Administration, having served for 30 years from 1945-1975.

She was the daughter of Tomaso Boni and Maria Gaetana Tasso Boni. She is survived by her nephew, Kevin Roderick.

Friends received on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 10:15AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Maryland at 10:30AM, officiated by Father Larry Swink. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Maryland at 12PM.

Memorials in Victoria’s name are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.