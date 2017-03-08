Charles Carl “Chuck” Moser, Jr., 59, of Deale passed away February 26, 2017 in Cocoa Beach, FL surrounded by his family. He was born July 7, 1957 in Washington, D.C. to Charles Carl, Sr. and Elsie Virginia (Landon) Moser. Chuck was raised in Calvert County and graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA. Following graduation, he was awarded a scholarship to New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM, where he spent one year before transferring to York College in York, PA. Chuck graduated from York College with an Associates of Arts Degree. Chuck was employed as a steamfitter with Local Union 602 and traveled around the world working on Navy Bases. He married Heather Brady in 1980 and they lived in Calvert County for a short period of time before moving to Orlando, FL. Chuck moved to Deale in the mid 80’s and in his leisure time he enjoyed being on the water and fishing.

Chuck is survived by his daughter Tonie Laryn Rosenberger and her husband Andy of Cocoa Beach, FL, grandchildren Jeannette, Morgan, Quinn and Rowan and parents Charles C. Sr. and Elsie V. Moser of Owings. He is also survived by brothers William A. Moser and his wife Edith of Lusby, James W. Moser of Opp, AL and Kevin L. Moser of Sunderland as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Time of Service: 3/13/2017 1:00 PM

Service Location: Rausch Funeral Home – Owings