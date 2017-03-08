Richard Paul Miller, 69, of Churchton, MD passed away March 4, 2017 at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Glen Burnie, MD. He was born February 25, 1948 in Washington, DC to Bernard William and Mary Elizabeth (Alwine) Miller.

Richard was raised in Deale and graduated from Southern High School. He later attended the University of Maryland majoring in business until enlisting in the United States Navy October 12, 1970. He was discharged from active duty August 20, 1974 as an RM3 and continued with the Naval Reserve, until retiring July 31, 1994 as an RM1. Richard worked at NAVEMSCEN in Interservice Frequency Management until retiring in 2005.

He was a member of My Fathers’ House Religious Community.

In his leisure, Richard enjoyed baseball, fishing, Fourth of July fireworks and spending time with his family. He looked forward to visiting Williamsburg and Ocean City for vacations.

Surviving are his wife Barbara A. Miller of Churchton, MD; children Debby Robinson and her husband Glenn of Glen Burnie, MD, Lewis Hines, Jr. of Churchton, MD and Kimberly Coffman and her husband Wes of Appling, GA; Grandchildren Shannon Nye and her husband Joe of Davidsonville, MD Shawn Robinson and his wife Amanda of Glen Burnie, MD, Crystal Hines of Conway, SC, Sarah Robinson of Glen Burnie, MD and Matthew Coffman of Appling, GA; four great grandchildren and a brother Bill Miller of West River, MD.

Time of Service: 3/15/2017 12:00 PM

Service Location: Rausch Funeral Home – Owings