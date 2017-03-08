Paul Michael Reid, 69, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away Thursday, December 23, 2016 at home under care of immediate family and hospice after a short fight against cancer.

Born in Cheverly, Maryland on May 19, 1947, to Charles and Virginia Hazel Baker Reid, Paul started his career as a pressman at Stephenson in 1975 and retired from Master Print as a Production Manager in 2008.

Paul and his wife Kathy raised their three children in Severna Park, MD where they lived happily for 25 years. In 2004 they built their dream home on 20 acres of beautiful land in Prince Frederick, MD.

Paul was an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and nature. He also loved spending time with his family, friends and pets. He was always encouraging and supportive of his children’s activities. Paul was caring and generous, and we will genuinely treasure our memories of him. We will miss him greatly, but will keep him alive in our hearts.

Paul is survived by his wife, Kathy, his daughter’s Candace, Tamara and his son Michael; his sister Judith and her husband Buddy and their four children Michelle, Tony, Suzanne and Crissy.

Paul also leaves behind four adored Grandchildren named Elijah, Jace, Angeline and Gavin.

A celebration of life in honor of Paul will be held on Sunday March 19th at the Reid residence in Prince Frederick, MD. More details will be sent out soon to family and friends