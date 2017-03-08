Dora Wilbanks, 86

Dora Wilbanks passed away on February 27, 2017 at Morningside House of St. Charles in Waldorf, MD at the age of 86. She was born in Lucama, NC on March 20, 1930 to Jeremiah and Emma West Bass.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L. Wayne Wilbanks; infant daughter, Cindi Leigh; and sister, Betty Lou Meeks.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Deborah Keane and her husband Bill of Waldorf and son, Stephen Wilbanks; granddaughter, Kelly Mills and her husband DJ of Waldorf; grandson, Christopher Keane and his wife Carly of Prince Frederick; great-grandchildren, Kristopher Keane, Kayla Mills, and Cole Keane. She is also survived by her siblings, Marion Jean (Bussy) of New York; Jerry Bass (Cathy) of North Carolina; Donna Sue Phillips (Willie) of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by many members of her husband Wayne’s family, who she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed by all.

She worked at the Naval Research Laboratory from which she retired after 46 years of proud federal service. After her retirement, she worked for 10 years at React International as office manager.

Throughout the years, she played golf, country line danced, and traveled to many European countries. She was a people person and never knew a stranger. In her most recent years, she lived at Morningside House of St. Charles where she loved everyone and everyone loved her.

To honor her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband and daughter.

She especially loved her pets and her family requests in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Humane Society of Charles County in her memory.