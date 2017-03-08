Olive Fitzmaurice, 91

Olive Fitzmaurice passed away on March 1, 2017 at LaPlata Nursing Center in LaPlata, Md. She was 91 years. Olive was born on April 27, 1925 in Newport, South Wales, England. Her Parents were Albert & Kate King. She had 2 older brothers, 2 older sisters & 1 younger brother. Olive liked to knit, sew & crochet & was also a good cook. She liked reading romance novels & going to the movies with her daughter. She was of the Presbyterian faith. She also was a Washington Redskins fan & she loved her Siamese cat, “Beauty” who has been living with her daughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Vincent Fitzmaurice, a native Washingtonian who she met when he was in the U.S Army & stationed in England towards the end of World War II. Olive is also preceded in death by several nieces & nephews in England as well as her beloved nephew Jeffery King of Accokeek, Md. & all of her brothers & sisters except one. She is survived by her daughter Carol Graham & husband Al, son Jimmy Fitzmaurice & wife Marsha, all of Accokeek, beloved niece Barbara Havener of Accokeek, grandchildren Theresa Sellner & husband Randy of Mechanicsville, Md, Jenny & David Graham of Accokeek, great grandchildren Randy & Rachel Sellner of Mechanicsville & Dominic Hudson of Accokeek, her younger brother Ronnie King & his family & her many nieces & their families in England. Also surviving are loyal British girlfriends who are from the local area, Clarice, Esme, Kathy, Daphne, Jean & others. Olive was a kind & gentle person with a great sense of humor. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Viewing will be held at Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Rd. Waldorf on Wednesday, March 8, from 2 to 4 pm & 6 to 8 pm. Funeral will be at 11 am on Thursday, March 9. Burial will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date

This entry was posted on March 8, 2017 at 9:36 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.