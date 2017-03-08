Mary Ellen Simms, 80

Maryellen’s Journey

She started her life as MaryEllen Lee.

Jack calls her Merellen.

Ann, Mary, Perry, Robert, Artie, Cely, Nancy, Danny call her Mom.

I call her Grandma and, all our babies call her GG. We all called her on Mother’s Day.

MaryEllen is survived by….no wait, all of us are INSPIRED by MaryEllen.

MaryEllen enjoyed spending time with her Red Hat ladies whenever she had a chance.

She knew how to help things grow.

She enjoyed caring for her many houseplants and outside flowerbeds.

Her passion for growth stretched beyond the garden to her children, grandchildren, and her great grandchildren.

She lived a life full of trials and fortification.

The strength that she built over the course of her life courses through three generations.

We were all taught to be strong; and guided through life by firm, wise hands.

Countless teenagers found refuge in the homes of the Simms clan.

Acceptance and guidance ran through our homes like streams through natures meadows.

We can’t imagine our lives without our matriarch, but

we are well prepared to carry on the tradition of

Love and support she bestowed upon us.

10/07/1936 – 03/06/2017

Her legacy continues…

Family and friends are welcomed for visitation on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:00am at the funeral home.

Entombment will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, immediately following the funeral service.