Terri Jean Rich, 55 of Waldorf, MD passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2017 at her home.

Terri was born in Easthampton, MA on February 8, 1962 to Naomi Spindle and the late Russell Ulm. She is survived by her husband, Robert Rich; sons, Andrew Marquis and Adam Rich; daughters, Shannon Czesak and Caitlin Rich; sister, Wendy Rubek; and grandchildren, Riley Czesak and Mykayla Darline Brown.

Terri was a member of the Eastern Star and the Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed traveling, needle point and being with her cats in her spare time. Terri had a kind heart and was always doing for others. Her greatest joy came from being with her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 5PM-8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, 211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD; where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 2PM. Interment will be private.