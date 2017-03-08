Walter Christopher, 85

On March 3, 2017, Walter Christopher traded his earthly body for his glorious wings after battling a long illness. He never complained through his illness and embraced each day with a smile. As the eldest son of the late Wiley Christopher and Rebecca Watson Christopher his siblings survive him: Johnnie (Charlene) Christopher (Detroit, MI); Willie James (Mattie) Christopher (Greenwood, SC); and Mary Christopher (Curtis) Anderson (Rentz, GA).

Walter was a graduate of Brewer High School and at a young age he enlisted in the Air Force. He specialized in communications serving his country for 25 years. After leaving the military, he became a supervisor for Montgomery County Public School Systems being diligent in his duties for an additional 25 years; along with many other trades and was a faithful member of Riverdale Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, MD.

He was married to the late Ingeborg LM Christopher in Germany on September 29, 1956. From their union they had one child Walter T. (Lois) Christopher, and one step-daughter Marianna R. Christopher. He leaves to mourn five grandchildren Nikola L. Christopher, Fanchon R. Christopher (Scott), of Upper Marlboro, Maryland: Walter J. Christopher of Jacksonville Florida, William M. Leak, III (Ashley), Hyattsville, Maryland, and the late Calvin J. Cofield. His legacy shall continue with seven great-grandchildren: Jeremiah I. Christopher, Marek D. Moore, Jamiyah A. Christopher, Justice A. Scott, Calvin Joseph Cofield Jr., William A. Leak the late Zhyona A. Christopher and a host of relatives and friends.

Upon retirement Walter lived life to his fullest and was cared for later in life by his loving friend and caretaker Frances Taylor.