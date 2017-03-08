Patricia “Tricia” Anne Bond, 52

Patricia “Tricia” Anne Bond of North Beach, MD, formerly of Forestville, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the age of 52.

Tricia was born in Washington, DC, on July 12, 1964, to Erma (Hines) and George H. Bond.

She moved to North Beach over 30 years ago and loved summertime, the beach, and swimming at the pool. She enjoyed music, spending time with friends, reading and most recently her tiny Chihuahua “Blue”. Family was always very important to Tricia. She cherished her father dearly and took special care of him.

Tricia was the loving and devoted daughter of George and the late Erma Bond. She was the sister of Christine Brentzel and her husband Bob and Denise Baugh and her husband Tom. She was the special aunt to Bob Brentzel, Jr., Kenny Brentzel and Catee Shultzaberger. She loved them as if they were her own children.

Tricia’s bright smile and loving heart will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1041 MD Rt. 3 North, Building A, Gambrills, MD 21054.