Reverend Monsignor Richard A. Hughes, 88

On Monday March 6, 2017 of Washington, DC. Reverend Monsignor Richard A. Hughes passed away at The Sacred Heart Nursing Home.

Monsignor Hughes was born on October 10, 1928 in Washington, DC. His seminary studies were at St. Charles College, Catonsville, MD. St. Mary’s Seminary Paca Street Baltimore and The North American College in Rome with classes at The Gregorian University. He was ordained to The Priesthood on December 20, 1952 at The Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome.

The Vigil will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 3:00-7:00pm at St. Mary of The Assumption Parish, Upper Marlboro, MD. The Vigil Mass will be held at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of The Assumption Parish at 10:30am on Friday, March 10, 2017