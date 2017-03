On Saturday, February 25, 2017, Deputy D. Potter from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported assault.

The victim alleged the suspect, Tavon Mariando Thompson, 20, of Chaptico, assaulted the victim by strangling, punching, and kicking the victim. The victim displayed visible injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Thompson was charged with Second Degree Assault/DOC employee.