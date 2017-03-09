Glen Burnie Man Wins $50,000 After Buying the Wrong Scratch-off

Clerk’s mistake becomes the winner’s good fortune

The wrong scratch-off brought the right outcome for Orval Barber Junior of Glen Burnie, who discovered a $50,000 winning 50x The Cash instant ticket at Valley Exxon in Lutherville.

Good luck came his way when the 57-year-old decided to play a few games of Keno and unwind after work. He stopped at the business located at 2343 West Joppa Road and bought a few 50x The Cash scratch-offs to play during his games of Keno. Because he didn’t have his glasses, the Anne Arundel County resident initially thought he won $50. He quickly realized his error.

“I’m a little shocked because the clerk had given me the wrong ticket,” he said. “After I had the ticket in my hand, I figured I’d keep it. Thank God I did!”

Other than winning a few $500 prizes here and there, Orval has never won a prize this large. “This win will certainly do a lot of good in my life,” he said.

The excited winner told Lottery officials that his days as a renter are coming to a close. He and his wife will use most of the prize for a down payment for a new home. “I also would like to celebrate by taking two of my granddaughters to Las Vegas,” he said. “This moment doesn’t come around often so now that’s it’s here, I want to enjoy it.”

Want to try your luck with the $10 game? It’s still packed with prizes. Players can look for the six unclaimed $100,000 top prizes, nine more $50,000 prizes and 27 more $10,000 prizes. A member of the Multiplier family of scratch-off games, the 50x The Cash instant ticket is joined by 5x the Cash, 10x The Cash, 20x The Cash and 100x The Cash instant tickets.

