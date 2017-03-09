Sandra Lee Anderson “Sandy”, 74

Sandy Anderson of St. Leonard, MD passed away on March 4, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie; daughters Ashley Kangas of Seattle, WA and Kate Anderson of Charlotte, NC; and grandsons Anderson and Hunter Kangas. Born November 6, 1942, Sandy dedicated her life to learning and education having spent her career at D.C Public Schools. She received her B.A. from Arizona State, her M.A. at Antioch College and her Ph.D. from Virginia Tech. Following retirement, she has been actively involved in Arkadaslar, a Turkish Peace Corps alumni group. Sandy spent two years in Turkey teaching English at an all-girls school. She also was constantly writing; many of her articles were published in the Bay Weekly Newspaper. Most recently, she had been writing a historical fiction novel based on her ancestors who lived in the Appalachian Mountains during the Civil War. Sandy lived a full life and touched many people. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Patuxent Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Chestnut Land Trust.

