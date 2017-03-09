Lexington Park Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

On Monday, February 27, 2017, while on patrol in the 45000 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills, Deputy D. Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with two occupants in a motor vehicle backed into a parking space.

While making contact, the occupants displayed signs of being under the influence, and it appeared one of the suspects was attempting to conceal something in this mouth.

The suspect, Joseph Wade Barnes, 54, of Lexington Park, spit what appeared to be suspected cocaine into a napkin.

Barnes was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana and Possession Paraphernalia.

