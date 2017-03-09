Lusby Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

On March 3, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy A. Moschetto of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle being driven erratically by crossing over the solid line multiple times, speeding up and slowing down.

Moschetto conducted a traffic stop at Wood Acres Court/S. Solomon’s Island Road, in Prince Frederick. and made contact with the driver, Eric Walsh, 20, of Lusby, who was visibly shaking, had red glassy eyes and dilated pupils.

Deputy S. Moran and his K9 partner, Jano, arrived and conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle. K9 Jano gave a positive alert for CDS. A search of the vehicle revealed a clear plastic zip lock bag with white powder (cocaine) in the center console. Walsh was arrested for Possession of Cocaine and transported to the Detention Center.

