Lusby Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

March 9, 2017
Eric Walsh, 20, of Lusby

Eric Walsh, 20, of Lusby

On March 3, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy A. Moschetto of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle being driven erratically by crossing over the solid line multiple times, speeding up and slowing down.

Moschetto conducted a traffic stop at Wood Acres Court/S. Solomon’s Island Road, in Prince Frederick. and made contact with the driver, Eric Walsh, 20, of Lusby, who was visibly shaking, had red glassy eyes and dilated pupils.

Deputy S. Moran and his K9 partner, Jano, arrived and conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle. K9 Jano gave a positive alert for CDS. A search of the vehicle revealed a clear plastic zip lock bag with white powder (cocaine) in the center console. Walsh was arrested for Possession of Cocaine and transported to the Detention Center.

Eric Walsh, 20, of Lusby

Eric Walsh, 20, of Lusby

 
Eric Walsh, 20, of Lusby

Eric Walsh, 20, of Lusby

This entry was posted on March 9, 2017 at 9:08 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.