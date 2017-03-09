Two Men Arrested for Armed Robbery and Assault in Lexington Park

On March 7, 2017, at approximately 12:03 p.m., officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery in Lexington Park.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The investigation revealed the victim was held at gunpoint inside a shed in the 46000 block of Shangri-La Drive by two suspects who demanded the victim provide them with his bank card and associated pin number.

One suspect fled the scene and attempted to remove money from an ATM nearby.

When the suspect was unable to remove funds, he returned to the residence where both suspects assaulted the victim and produced handguns.

At some point, during the assault, one of the weapons discharged more than once. The suspects then forced the victim to the return to the ATM and withdraw money.

The victim was able to flee the scene, and was located by patrol deputies in a nearby area and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The Criminal Investigations Division identified the suspects as Jeremiah Lee Logan, 36, of Lexington Park, and Wyatt Naquan Zimmerman, 32, of No Fixed Address, who was uncooperative and initially provided three different names before being identified.

Logan and Zimmerman were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were charged with Robbery and First Degree Assault.

