Three Indicted and Arrested on Drug Charges in St. Mary’s County

March 9, 2017
Tina Marie Tippett, 28 of Lexington Park, was indicted and subsequently arrested by Deputy First Class Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the possession of oxycodone, heroin, and cocaine. She was also charged with possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine.

John Glen Olson, 33 of Lexington Park,  was indicted and subsequently arrested by Corporal Foor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for possession and distribution of cocaine.

Dayshawn Martel Nolan, 24 of Great Mills, was indicted (x2) and subsequently arrested by Deputy First Class Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for possession and distribution of cocaine.

